Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 129 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 101.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

DUK opened at $114.17 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.79 and a 52 week high of $118.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.