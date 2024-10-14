Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Azenta by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Azenta by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 24.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZTA opened at $45.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.47. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZTA. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

