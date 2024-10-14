Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $219.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

