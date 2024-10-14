NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,280 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NOV were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NOV by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

