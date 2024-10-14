Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in UGI by 57.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in UGI by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE UGI opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

