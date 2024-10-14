Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 562 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $60.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.