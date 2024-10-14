Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 414 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,379,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,942,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.1 %

Best Buy stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

