Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $465,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 389.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HP were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,731 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $375,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,253,000 after buying an additional 287,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

