Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $146.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $147.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.73.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

