Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 88,748 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,215 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 88,748 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

