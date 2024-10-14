Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.3 %

ITUB opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

