First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 3,303 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Nomura were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 73,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nomura Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.61%.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

