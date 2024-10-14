First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 1,976 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $10.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.3244 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

