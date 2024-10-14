Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $228.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $127.30 and a 1 year high of $231.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.17.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

