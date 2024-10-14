Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 553 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DD opened at $86.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.