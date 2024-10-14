Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3,885.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.53.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $181.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.78 and a 200-day moving average of $174.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at $214,243.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

