Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $181.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day moving average is $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.