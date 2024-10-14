Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 21.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $185.82 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,429.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.91.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.