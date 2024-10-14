Cwm LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,103,000 after buying an additional 150,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after buying an additional 139,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OGE Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,453,000 after buying an additional 531,730 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after buying an additional 50,390 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 892,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 123,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.28%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

