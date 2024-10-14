Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,010.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $100.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $68.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CL

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.