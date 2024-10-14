Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 259,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,144,000. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 199,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

