Cwm LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT stock opened at $521.22 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $524.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.29.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

