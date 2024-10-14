Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 98.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,729.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

