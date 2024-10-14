Cwm LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 401.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,624 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CF Industries by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 248,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $19,824,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.