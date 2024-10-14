UMB Bank n.a. Has $118,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.14.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $373.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.53 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $145.76 and a 12-month high of $389.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.74.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

