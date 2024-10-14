UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 306 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,232,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,423 shares of company stock valued at $30,818,171 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

