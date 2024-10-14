Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,639 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $155.09 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

