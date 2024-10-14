Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,274 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,808 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:COP opened at $110.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.47.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COP. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

