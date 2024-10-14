Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 68.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

General Motors stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

