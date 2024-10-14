Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 256.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 36,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $155.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

