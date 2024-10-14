Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 311 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of First Internet Bancorp worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $302.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.66. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

