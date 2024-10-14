First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Cut by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,703,000 after acquiring an additional 550,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 140,132 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

