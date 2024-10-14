Atomi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.02 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

