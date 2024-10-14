Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

