Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $7,650,465. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.