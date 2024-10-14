Brookstone Capital Management Sells 773 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 173,665 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

