Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 24.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Sanofi by 39.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY opened at $54.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

