Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $470.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.05 and its 200-day moving average is $411.57. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $471.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

