Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

