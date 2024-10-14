2,090 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 1.8% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST stock opened at $125.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $143.87.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

