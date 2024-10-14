Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Holdings Lowered by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 79,434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

