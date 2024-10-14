Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,220 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xylem were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $6,500,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 91.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $136.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

