Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after acquiring an additional 393,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,803,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,497,000 after purchasing an additional 44,621 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,140,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,616,000 after buying an additional 74,936 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $153.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

