GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 415.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 125.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR stock opened at $187.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.31 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

