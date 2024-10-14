Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after buying an additional 135,040 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $11,445,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,724,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $174.74 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day moving average is $133.28.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 53.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

View Our Latest Report on HLNE

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.