Mather Group LLC. Sells 156 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Humana were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $258.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.20. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

