First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in First Horizon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $17.46.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

