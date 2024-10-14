Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $269.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $269.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CB. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.37.

CB stock opened at $286.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 52-week low of $205.64 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

