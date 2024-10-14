Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Marriott International by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4,268.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $262.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $264.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

