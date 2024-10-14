Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 5,264 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,010,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $81.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $82.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.